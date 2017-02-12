Fire destroys Valle Vista residence

VALLE VISTA – A mobile home north of Valle Vista was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Don Dallman, at least two NACFD fire engines responded to a reported structure fire in the 10000 block of Boulder Road at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with an attached garage fully engulfed in flames. The residents weren’t home during the blaze. Nearby residents reported hearing small explosions that were reportedly emanating from welding equipment in the garage.

Crews extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and estimated damage is under review. The homeowner has been notified. No other properties were damaged. There was no information as to whether the residents had been notified.

Additional information regarding this incident may be directed to Interim Fire Chief Tim King or Battalion Chief Don Dallman at 928-757-3151.