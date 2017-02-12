Horoscopes for February 12, 2017

Birthdays: Brad Keselowski, 33; Christina Ricci, 37; Darren Aronofsky, 48; Josh Brolin, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rethink your current position and consider the pros and cons of either staying put or looking for something new that excites you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An emotional plea will help you get your way. Do something with children or sign up for a retreat that will improve your life without spending much.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Attend a reunion or reconnect with old friends via the internet. The memories you share will help you make an important decision about your future.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your creative imagination to impress someone you want to enter into a partnership with. Don’t be afraid to be different. It’s your uniqueness that will capture attention and draw people to your side.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. Put the past behind you so that you have the freedom to move forward. Learn from experience and you will improve your standard of living.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your thoughts and feelings out in the open. Deception and disillusionment will surface if you aren’t straight about what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refrain from sharing personal information that could be used against you. Bring about personal changes that will make you feel good about who you are, how you look and what you do.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dreams can come true if you are determined and use your ingenuity to make it happen. Your intuition will not let you down when dealing with domestic situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be confused by what others are doing. Stick close to home and enjoy the comforts you have worked so hard to acquire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll find yourself in a unique position regarding a settlement, investment or legal matter you are dealing with. Rely on what’s happened in the past and you will know what to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unexpected surprise is apparent. Personal and financial gains are within reach.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will rise to the surface causing some questions regarding important relationships. Don’t waste time on assumptions.