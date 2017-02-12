Kingman Police believe vehicle burglary ring broken up

KINGMAN – Four people were arrested Thursday in connection to numerous vehicle burglaries and one suspect is still being sought.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Detectives arrested Stephen E. Hirst, 24, and Brigite A. Bartholomew, 23, both of Kingman on suspicion of 30 felony counts of vehicle burglary.

Also arrested were Dakoda L. King, 22, and Michelle K. Robelli (King’s mother), 55, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. A third suspect, Chiron T. McCall, 21, is still being sought in connection to the burglaries.



Since the beginning of the year, KPD has taken more than 100 reports of vehicle burglary occurring all over the city. Investigators developed information that Hirst, Bartholomew and McCall were involved in a significant portion of those crimes.

A search warrant was served Thursday at a home in the 2700 block of Superba Avenue, where King and Robelli were taken into custody on alleged drug charges. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the home. King and Robelli are not being charged in connection to the vehicle burglaries. However, all of the vehicle burglaries are believed to be related to alleged illegal drug use by all suspects.



Police detectives simultaneously assisted the Mohave County Probation Department with a search at a home in the 2800 block of Wikieup Avenue where Hirst and Bartholomew were taken into custody. Items connecting them to numerous alleged vehicle burglaries were located and recovered. Hirst and Bartholomew reportedly admitted their involvement in at least 30 vehicle burglaries in the Kingman area.

Hirst had a felony warrant for probation violation and was booked into the Mohave County jail. All suspects have been released pending felony summons while detectives continue the investigation.



Detectives recovered numerous items believed to have come from the burglaries, but have not been able to locate all victims and property owners. Police believe many vehicle burglaries have gone unreported. Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of one of these unreported crimes are asked to contact KPD with a description of stolen items.

Anyone with information on McCall’s location, or any other information, is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave County Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kinganpolice.com by clicking “Give a Tip.”