Kingman’s Chavez places 6th at state wrestling

KINGMAN – Kingman High School had one participant, Ramon Chavez, in the AIA Division III State Tournament. Chavez, a junior, made it to state and wrestled at 145 pounds. Chavez finished in sixth-place and stood on the podium.

Chavez won by fall over Patrick Allison (Apache Junction) by Fall 2:49.

Quarterfinal Chavez lost to Lucas Svoboda (Mingus Union) 8-3

Cons. Round 2- Chavez won by fall over Shane Cruz (Youngker) Fall 4:18

Cons. Round 3- Chavez won by fall over Sergio Romero (Rio Rico) Fall 4:29

Cons. Semi- Chavez lost a major decision to Nathan Lamas (Florence) 17-5

5TH Place Match Chavez lost by decision to Cody Irwin (Show Low) 9-2

Lee Williams

Lee Williams had three other wrestlers make it to state.

Jimmy Wayman wrestled at 126 pounds

Champ. Round 2 - Wayman won by fall over Loren Garcia (Cortez) Fall 1:13

Quarterfinal Wayman lost by major decision to Dylan Keeney (Payson) 13-2

Cons. Round 2- Wayman lost by decision to Hunter Bateman (Show Low) 2-0

Dylan Shaffer wrestled at 160 pounds

In Thursday’s action, Round 1: Jackson Allen (Show Low) won by a fall over Shaffer. 0:52

Cons. Round 1 Marco Rodriguez (Safford) won a decision over Shaffer 7-5

Edmond Ashton wrestled at 220 pounds

In Thursday’s action, Champ. Round 1 Ashton 47-9 won by decision over Ben Martinez (Marcos De Niza) 21-15 (Dec 4-0).

Quarterfinal - Jaisen Brown (Show Low) 47-1 won by fall over Ashton 47-9 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 Ashton won byb fall over Tyrel Nez (Page) Fall 3:31

Cons. Round 3 Diego Huerta (Salpointe Catholic) won by fall over Ashton (Fall 4:06)

Look for a resurgence of wrestling in the Kingman area after Nic Verville won state on Friday night.

