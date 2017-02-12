Kingman’s Chavez places 6th at state wrestling

Lee Williams went 4-4 throught the early rounds at state. From left are Edmond Ashton, Jimmy Wayman, coach Dan Ondrejka, Nic Verville and Dylan Shaffer.

Photo by JT Keith.

By JT Keith

  • Originally Published: February 12, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Kingman High School had one participant, Ramon Chavez, in the AIA Division III State Tournament. Chavez, a junior, made it to state and wrestled at 145 pounds. Chavez finished in sixth-place and stood on the podium.

    Chavez won by fall over Patrick Allison (Apache Junction) by Fall 2:49.

    Quarterfinal Chavez lost to Lucas Svoboda (Mingus Union) 8-3

    Cons. Round 2- Chavez won by fall over Shane Cruz (Youngker) Fall 4:18

    Cons. Round 3- Chavez won by fall over Sergio Romero (Rio Rico) Fall 4:29

    Cons. Semi- Chavez lost a major decision to Nathan Lamas (Florence) 17-5

    5TH Place Match Chavez lost by decision to Cody Irwin (Show Low) 9-2

    Lee Williams

    Lee Williams had three other wrestlers make it to state.

    Jimmy Wayman wrestled at 126 pounds

    Champ. Round 2 - Wayman won by fall over Loren Garcia (Cortez) Fall 1:13

    Quarterfinal Wayman lost by major decision to Dylan Keeney (Payson) 13-2

    Cons. Round 2- Wayman lost by decision to Hunter Bateman (Show Low) 2-0

    Dylan Shaffer wrestled at 160 pounds

    In Thursday’s action, Round 1: Jackson Allen (Show Low) won by a fall over Shaffer. 0:52

    Cons. Round 1 Marco Rodriguez (Safford) won a decision over Shaffer 7-5

    Edmond Ashton wrestled at 220 pounds

    In Thursday’s action, Champ. Round 1 Ashton 47-9 won by decision over Ben Martinez (Marcos De Niza) 21-15 (Dec 4-0).

    Quarterfinal - Jaisen Brown (Show Low) 47-1 won by fall over Ashton 47-9 (Fall 1:22)

    Cons. Round 2 Ashton won byb fall over Tyrel Nez (Page) Fall 3:31

    Cons. Round 3 Diego Huerta (Salpointe Catholic) won by fall over Ashton (Fall 4:06)

    Look for a resurgence of wrestling in the Kingman area after Nic Verville won state on Friday night.

