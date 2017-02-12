Obituary: Betty Jean Amator

Betty Jean Amator, 81, of Springerville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born September 2, 1935 in Kingman, the daughter of Richard “Dick” Stephens and Fannie Heflin Stephens.

Betty grew up in Kingman on her family’s ranch on the Big Sandy River near Wikieup. She graduated from Mohave Union High and moved to Tempe to continue college.



Betty and her husband, Gene, began raising their children on their family’s dairy farm in Cashion. She had a very strong interest in state and city politics, and had worked for several years at the state capitol for Senator Robert E. Morrow. They moved to the White Mountains in the 1970s and opened a variety of different businesses in Lakeside and Springerville over the years. Betty loved to entertain, but her true passion was taking care of her family and researching genealogy.



Betty is survived by her two daughters, Stephenie “Bridget” (Kelly) Laney, Springerville; Andrea (David) Charley, Show Low; four grandchildren Brianna Laney, Dalton (Maycee) Charley, Ciara Charley and Brent Amator; and three great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Eugene Lee “Gene” Amator; her parents; sister, Katharine Gardner; and son, Gordon Amator.



A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.



To leave an online condolence for Betty’s family, please visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled the arrangements.