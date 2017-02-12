Obituary: Cloyce Howard (Brownie) Brown

Cloyce Howard (Brownie) Brown, of Golden Valley, Arizona passed away February 4, 2017 at the age of 87.

Born in Troy, Iowa to Hollis and Opal Brown, the family relocated to Arizona due to health issues of his father.

Brownie attended Coolidge High School and enlisted with the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Staff Sergeant stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Brownie lived in Coolidge, Arizona and began working at the local Texaco gas station where he eventually became part owner and grew the business to Coolidge Auto and Home Supply.

Brownies love of flying earned him the title of Commander of the Civil Air Patrol for Central Arizona. He loved flying airplanes from the models he built to the full-sized plane he also built in his backyard. He eventually relocated to Golden Valley, Arizona where he worked for several years at the Riverside Resort and Casino.

Brownie is survived by his daughter, Brenda Brown of Phoenix, Arizona, his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Connie Brown of Coolidge, Arizona, sister, Shirley Kline of Orville, California, three granddaughters, three great grandsons and numerous friends.

There will be no services per Brownies request.