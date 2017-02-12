Pot holes damage your tires

One might wonder should citizens of Kingman, Mohave County ask their elected officials where is that tax dollar going to keep the roads maintained?

If they had not lost $1 million plus to a employee who embezzled that money they might be fixing these roads!

A class action law suit ought to be filed forcing the county to fix these roads, instead of raising their own salaries, spending money on new office equipment, automobiles for them to use, etc.

I am sure the government perks are many, only after doing their duty and fixing the roads ought they get any of these perks, if at all.

Where is this fiscal genius the ruling party in this county claims they have?

They cannot even fix a simple tire damaging pot hole!

