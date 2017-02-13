MCC’s Small Business Development Center helps local entrepreneurs be successful

KINGMAN – Mark Retersdorf saw the leather industry exit his small town in upstate New York for overseas factories, taking with it jobs that supported his father’s family and his grandfather’s family before that.

He knows what it takes to recover from an economic bust.

As director of the Small Business Development Center at Mohave Community College, Retersdorf is committed to helping grow Kingman’s economy one company at a time.

Over the last three years, the college’s SBDC assisted 90 startup businesses with 219 employees, $11.8 million in capital formation and $9.3 million in increased sales.

Take, for example, Chan Jin Park, who was managing the local Panda Express, the chain’s second-highest grossing store, when he came to the SBDC to start his own franchise.

A Red Lobster restaurant would have been nice, but you probably need $1.5 million in liquid assets to open one, Retersdorf estimated.

He sat down with Park to evaluate his assets and determined that a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store fit his budget. They did a cash flow analysis, identified sources for capital, set up a marketing plan.

Chan opened his first Baskin-Robbins in Kingman in 2013, and then a second store in Bullhead City in 2015, employing 22 people. Now he’s looking at expanding into Phoenix with two more franchises.

The SBDC helped the owners of Rim Country Rock N Yard get a loan from the Small Business Administration to build their business so their son and daughter-in-law could work there.

Retersdorf said Kingman has much more potential for economic development than his New York hometown, but businesses have to learn how to market themselves.

“Only 47 percent of businesses have claimed their business on Google map,” the SBDC director said Wednesday at the Mohave Republican Forum. “You’ve got I-40. Tourists are coming through here left and right. How are they supposed to find you?”

The Small Business Development Center provides a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, from starting their own business to expanding their operations.

Retersdorf and SBDC business analyst Lisa Card work with prospective owners on market research, management, finance and planning.

The center currently has 64 clients in Kingman, 50 in Lake Havasu City 10 in Bullhead City and 11 in Colorado City.

For more on the center, go to www.mohave.edu/sbdc.