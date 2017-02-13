Mohave 911

Dangerous drugs

On Feb. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samantha Jo Dalton, 21, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Dalton during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Bank Street and East Ames Avenue. Deputies found her to allegedly possess a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance.

Dalton was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Dangerous drugs

On Feb. 6, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Lee Karr, 27, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle that kept stopping, turning its lights out, turn them back on and continue traveling. At about 1:46 a.m., deputies contacted two men standing outside the vehicle in the 3500 block of Lum Avenue.



The men reportedly told deputies the vehicle was having transmission problems.

A search of Karr found he allegedly possessed a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance.

He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Probation violation

On Feb. 6, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brenton Kyle Hayden, 30, of Kingman on a felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court for probation violation.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Hayden during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of John L. Avenue.



A records check showed him to have an active warrant.



Hayden was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Juveniles caught after graffiti spree

On Feb. 4, officers with the Kingman Police Department arrested three juveniles, ages 12, 13 and 15, on 20 misdemeanor charges of criminal damage – graffiti.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, police took 20 reports Feb. 3, of graffiti that occurred in the area along Adams Street between Lovin and Harrod avenues. Officers identified the juveniles. The children reportedly admitted responsibility the following day.



The juveniles live in the neighborhood and were arrested and released to their parents.



The juvenile suspects are not believed to be part of a gang. Charges have been filed through the juvenile justice system.