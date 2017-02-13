Tit for Tat; GOP blocked Obama's ever move

Lori Gabriel-Dane Kingman Resident

In response to Nancy Adams letter dated Feb. 9, regarding “Democratic nonsense:” Has she forgotten how the Republicans opposed and delayed voting on every person President Obama nominated for his cabinet? Has she forgotten how the Republicans would not work with Obama on anything to help bring this country out of the recession that they put us in? Has Nancy forgotten how the Republicans would not vote or even hold hearings for Obama’s judicial nominee to fill Judge Scalia’s seat for more than a year, hoping a Republican would win the presidency and make that choice? Has Nancy forgotten that Republicans tried everything in their power to bring about Obama’s “Waterloo?”

Has Nancy forgotten about all the lies the Republicans told about Obama? Has she forgotten Trump’s ridiculous 5-year quest to try to prove Obama was not born in America? And has she forgotten the tea party’s protests and rallies against Obama, their racist posters and lies? Has she forgotten that the Republicans are willing to throw 30 million people off the ACA just because Obama successfully created healthcare for all, when they couldn’t? Do not criticize Democrats for doing to Trump exactly what Republicans did to Obama.

Democrats are not angry that Hilary lost. Democrats are angered and scared by the fact that Trump, who is totally unqualified and unfit for the office, is filling his cabinet with totally unqualified people who will destroy everything this country has accomplished over the last 50 years. Trump and his “billionaire club” cabinet are all about money, and you will soon find out that they could care less about us little guys. They will sell off our country to the highest bidder and big oil will drill and frack our planet to pieces. The banks and Wall Street will be able to screw the American people yet again, once Trump removes all regulations put on them to curb their greediness.

And our oceans and rivers will again be a dumping ground for toxic waste, as they were before restrictions were put in place. Trump already signed an executive order to allow coal mining ash to be dumped in rivers and streams. If you love America as much as you say, this should appall you.

You say, “let Trump do his job.” Trump has no clue what his job is. He just whips out EOs and expects everyone to bow to his demands. Trump has never had to answer to anyone, and now that he is subject to checks and balances, he doesn’t know how to deal with it.

Trump and his entire administration are lying about everything, and this has to stop. His twitter attacks have to stop. And Trump has to start acting like a president. He is turning our allies into enemies, and trying to turn our enemies into friends. All of this childish, spoiled-brat behavior must stop.

GOP blocked Obama’s every move

Answering the letter written by Nancy Adams in the Feb. 9 edition of the Daily Miner.

You have a very short memory. The minute Barack Obama took office in January of 2009, congressional Republicans blocked practically every move that our President made, and it continued for 8 years. Maybe this is why the Democrats are being a little stubborn about approving some of Trump’s choices.

You ask, who put them into office? We did. We actually voted for these people and we as taxpayers do pay their wages. That’s what happens in our great country.

I would like to ask you: Why is it that the approval ratings for our most recent presidents show that the Democratic presidents scored higher than the Republican presidents in the December before they left office, i.e., President Bill Clinton, 55 percent, George Bush, 30 percent, and President Barack Obama, 46 percent. I’d say the Democrats must be doing something right.

As for the current president, Donald Trump, the lord and savior and prince of the universe, has a lot of work to do to even come close to our most recent president.

Dave Bacon Kingman