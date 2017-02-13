What's so funny? Go to MCC Wednesday night to find out

KINGMAN – What do commedia dell’arte, the Marx Brothers, and the latest TV sitcom have in common?

The answer to that question and more will be answered during “What’s so funny?” the next presentation of MCC’s Speaker Series on Wednesday.

Even though the subjects of humor are highly cultural, the ways we make one another laugh are common to all humanity: Laughter is basic to the human condition.

MCC spokesman James Jarman invites the public to join Arizona State University Professor David Schildkret for this discussion on the fundamental means of comedy and an exploration of historical examples that show the shared basis of humor and laughter.

The event is free and open the public thanks to a partnership between MCC and Arizona Humanities.



AZ Speaks is the longest running and most popular program for the non-profit group Arizona Humanities.

The event starts at 6 p.m., at MCC Neal-Campus Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 300, Room 303.

For more information contact event organizer Erin Roper, MCC Librarian, at 928-757-0802.