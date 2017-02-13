Kingman Downtown Merchant’s Association held a Wine, Beer & Chocolate Walk Saturday in downtown Kingman along and around Beale Street. Several locations provided wine, beer, sweets and other treats for participants as they strolled from location to location. Main photo: Nicole Caban (left) and Dallas Dudley try some raspberry mimosa at The Gilded Lily, a floral and event design store on Beale Street. Kimberly Sides pours the drinks. At Diana’s Cellar Door, at right, Kevin Laird, above, pours Chocolate Shop wine for Denell Noble (left) and Rachael Black.