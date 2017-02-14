Dear Abby: Less is more than enough when mom walks in the nude

Dear Abby: I am 26 years old, and my mother still walks around naked in front of me with no warning. I’ve told her several times that it makes me uncomfortable, but she seems not to take me seriously. In her culture (she’s not from the U.S.), walking around naked is no problem. But I’m tired of seeing her breasts unexpectedly.

I’m all about positive body image, but it’s strange to me to see a 62-year-old woman’s breasts. Am I the one who has an issue? I’m open to any advice or recommendations. – ‘Nudie’s’ Daughter in Houston

Dear Daughter: It appears you are, indeed, the one who has the issue. If you’re seeing your mother walk around in a state of undress, I’m guessing that, although you are an adult, you are still living under her roof. In her house, she has the privilege of making the rules, not you. If she is comfortable walking around au naturel, you will either have to accept it or move out. The choice is yours.

Dear Abby: A while ago I noticed that my fiance had been hiding empty cans of beer from me. After I go to sleep (he is a night owl and I usually end up going to sleep first), he goes to the store and buys a can or two of beer. But instead of throwing the empty cans out, he hides them. When I accidentally discovered his hiding place, I told him he didn’t have to hide them from me. Now, every once in a while I check the same spot, and I have noticed that he has been hiding them again.

A beer or two is OK with me, Abby, considering the stresses he deals with at work. What worries me is that he feels the need to hide the cans from me after I told him he doesn’t have to. Does this mean he has a bigger problem that needs to be addressed? Please help! – Unsure in Virginia

Dear Unsure: Yes, he does. Your fiance apparently feels guilty about his nightly beer drinking, which is why he hides the evidence. The two of you need to have a serious conversation about it, preferably before the wedding.

Dear Readers: I deeply appreciate the relationship I have with you. You make my life a joy. Please allow me to wish you all a Happy Valentine’s Day.

– Love, Abby