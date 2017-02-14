Horoscopes for Feb. 14, 2017

BIRTHDAYS: Drew Bledsoe, 45; Simon Pegg, 47; Meg Tilly, 57; Terry Gross, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Draw on the knowledge and experience you have and share your thoughts with those looking for similar results. Intelligence will allow for greater opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Learn as you go. Put in the time to discover new possibilities. Be a participant and offer alternatives. It’s up to you to follow through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work toward a better you. Get into better physical shape. The changes you want to see happen will only take place if you instigate them on your own.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your life simple and your plans within budget. Don’t be tempted to keep up with those who profess to be doing spectacularly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans to travel. Plan to incorporate both business and pleasure into your arrangements. You’ll learn by observing someone with experience. Take care of responsibilities and you will gain support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Money problems will develop if you aren’t smart about the way you handle investments. Being able to say no to someone asking for too much will help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change will be within reach. Take the initiative to reach out and grab what you want. There is no room for hesitation if you want to get ahead.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out what’s going on behind the scenes, but don’t share information about your personal affairs. Learn from the way others behave and the outcome of questionable decisions.





SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express the way you feel about situations at work and at home, and you will have a positive impact on the outcome.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A diplomatic approach to any situation you face involving peers, neighbors or relatives will help you avoid trouble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever needs to be done in order to get what you want. Make this a day of celebration. Join forces with someone who contributes positively to your life.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t feel overwhelmed or pressured by what others do or say. Make choices that suit you, not those around you.