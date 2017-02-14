How to overcome ‘collective selfishness’ in Kingman

Talk about economic development in the area has been mostly rhetoric, from the promise of Kingman Crossing to the potential of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and it’s going to take a change in attitude for any real growth to take place.

Kingman has a “good ol’ boys” reputation that puts up a roadblock to bringing in new businesses and companies, one person suggested at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum.

Newly elected City Councilman Travis Lingenfelter, whose family is deeply entrenched in Kingman, couldn’t deny it.

“I believe there is a good ol’ boys network,” Lingenfelter said. “I believe they’ve tied up the airport. I believe they’ve tied up the industrial park. They changed the bylaws seven times to where they locked it up. We’re going to do something about it.”

The airport is already home to large companies such as Cascades, McKee Foods, Laron and American Woodmark, but nothing major has developed there in a number of years, at least not in terms of significant employment, Lingenfelter noted.

Part of the problem is a lack of available industrial building inventory.

Lingenfelter said large distributors and manufacturers are looking for gray-shell “spec” buildings of 100,000 square feet or larger. They need to have ceiling heights of at least 22 feet and loading docks.

Mohave County is strategically located as a logistics and distribution hub served by Interstate 40, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and Kingman Airport. It can serve a population of about 30 million in a 300-mile radius, including Southern California, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The lower cost of doing business is a huge selling point for Mohave County, with land, utilities, labor and shipping costs below that of Phoenix, Las Vegas, Reno and West Jordan, Utah, which are competing for warehouse and distribution companies.

“We have to be very competitive because – make no mistake – this is a competitive process,” said Gregg Martin, president and chief executive officer of Kingman Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve got our Route 66 festival, but we are in competition with other Route 66 festivals. Same thing with recruiting new businesses and employees.”

Unfortunately, the county has very little modern building inventory of sufficient size for site selection consideration, and as a result loses out on viable potential employers with high job counts, Lingenfelter said.

“The size and nature of available space is critical to site selection, especially for 50,000 square feet or more,” he said. “They want 100,000 square feet and 150,000 square feet. If you don’t have it, they’re not going to come here and look. You don’t have the inventory, they go somewhere else.”

Ultimately, the decision on whether to construct a “spec” shell industrial building for positive and proactive economic development must be made by elected leaders. That decision may come down to the specifics of a public-private partnership to deal with financing and construction.

To go in that direction, the city of Kingman needs to refresh its economic development plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2007, and look at “innovative strategies” for recruiting new companies, Lingenfelter said.

“It’s ridiculous. Without a road map, you don’t know where you’re going,” he said. “It’s doable. We just need to roll up our sleeves and get to work. We know what the challenges are. Let’s work on it.”

Martin encountered the same “good ol’ boys” issues in North Carolina. There’s a “collective selfishness” here that must be overcome, he said.

“We need a changing culture,” Martin said. “If all of us who care about growth in Kingman, if we can say as everybody flourishes, then I will flourish.”

The city must have a vision that’s well thought out and set goals with key performance measures, the Chamber chief added, and then be accountable for those measures.

“The private side wants a voice at the table to help make decisions where the rubber hits the road,” he said. “We need private groups outside of government commissions. Chamber members feel like they’ve been neglected, like they’re not at the table.”