Learn about heart health Thursday at KRMC

KINGMAN – In honor of National Heart Month, Kingman Regional Medical Center will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the KRMC Cardiovascular Center located at 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

February marks National Heart Month, a time to increase awareness of heart health. Cardiovascular disease – including, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke – is the No.1 killer of Americans.

KRMC’s cardiovascular program invites the public to come learn about heart health, risk factors, preventative care, and treatment for cardiovascular conditions.

Various vendors will offer live demonstrations of emergency procedures, as well as education on devices such as pacemakers and stents.

Pharmaceutical representatives will provide information on commonly used heart medications.

Multiple KRMC departments will be on hand to conduct free blood pressure checks and explain common tests and procedures to determine heart health.

The open house includes food and refreshments in what promises to be an exciting and informative afternoon.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 928-681-8651.