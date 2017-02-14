Letter: Responding to Linda Athens and women's rights

Linda Athens, whose fact-less far-right rants appear frequently in these pages, is at it again. Per her Feb. 5 letter titled, “What Women’s Rights?,” let’s examine one baseless claim at a time:

She claims that women still have the right to abortion, without acknowledging that this most fundamental of all rights (control of one’s own body and future) is now in grave jeopardy. The newly installed president made an anti-abortion stance a requirement for any justice he appoints to the Supreme Court, immediately pulled U.S. aid from Third World health organizations that even discuss abortion with the women they serve, and expressed his intention of defunding Planned Parenthood and overturning Roe vs. Wade. His vice-president is the leading advocate for the “personhood” amendment, which would virtually outlaw abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

She then claims equality for women has been achieved because women are now CEOs, and occupy a variety of formerly male occupations. Women still hold only 5 percent of CEO positions in Fortune 500 companies, and a notable pay gap still exists, even allowing for comparable education, occupation, and hours worked.

She claims that Obama “hates Israel,” when in reality he simply joined nearly the entire international community in condemning Israel’s relentless colonial settlement building, which is a flagrant violation of international law.

Next is the thoroughly debunked claim that this country was formed on “Christian” principles. The Founding Fathers went to great lengths to establish a separation of church and state (even to the point of prohibiting a religious test for public office), expressly made the statement that America is not a Christian nation in communications with other governments, and largely subscribed to a rationalist/Deist theology and its “Nature’s God.” Nowhere in our founding documents do the words “Christ,” “Jesus,” “Christian,” or “Bible” appear.

Finally we have her most ludicrous claim of all, which is that Trump is somehow a good “Christian.” By what wild stretch of the imagination? To my knowledge Jesus was never a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic liar, a dishonest businessman, or a serial sex criminal.

Aleeta Stamn

Kingman