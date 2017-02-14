Man arrested after telling police he was victim of home invasion

KINGMAN – A man claiming to be held hostage ended up in jail after firing shots into a house Saturday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested George Anthony Lovato, 54, of Kingman for disorderly conduct with a weapon, a felony.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at a home in the 3200 block of East Hearne Avenue and were told a man had fired a round into the house and was still armed. Deputies arrived to find Lovato allegedly holding a rifle and taking cover behind a vehicle. He put the gun down when ordered by deputies.

Lovato reportedly said there were several armed men inside his house. Deputies went in to take a look and found no signs of intruders or a burglary in progress. They did, however, detain Lovato.

Deputies talked to a neighbor who said Lovato ran to his house with a rifle and said he was being robbed. An investigation determined a bullet was fired through a window into Lovato’s house. Deputies talked to Lovato, who reportedly said he had been held hostage by thieves and escaped with his rifle. He reportedly said he was attempting to take cover behind a car when the rifle went off. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.