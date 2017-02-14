Strange news from around the planet - but mostly the United States

Filipinos in Germany are most generous long-distance lovers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Filipinos in Germany may be far from home, but their loved ones are near to their hearts on Valentine’s Day.

Money transfer company WorldRemit analyzed remittances from Filipinos abroad and found those in Germany were the most generous, sending home on average $32.5 more than usual around Valentine’s Day last year.

Following closely were Filipinos in Norway who sent on average $24 more, and in New Zealand, who remitted on average $12.5 more during the week around Valentine’s Day, compared to the amount they sent in the previous week.

Comparative government data isn’t available. Central bank statistics show Filipinos in the U.S. send the most money home overall, followed by those in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

According to World Bank, migrants’ remittances to the Philippines in 2015 reached $28.48 billion, the third highest next to India and China.

Millions of Filipinos live and work abroad, sending home money that make up about 10 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product.

Library of Congress store removes flawed Trump poster

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inauguration poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Trump’s quote, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” The phrase should be “too great.”

Twitter users quickly spotted the error over the weekend and the item was removed. An archived version of the listing is accessible through the Internet Archive website.

The marketing materials for the poster came from a third party vendor and the Library regrets not catching the mistake, said Library spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg.

“The item itself does not contain the error,” she said.

It’s at least the third high-profile spelling error from the government of late. The Education Department misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois on Twitter Sunday and mistyped again when apologizing for the error.

Semi blows over, crushes patrol car in Wyoming

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (AP) — Dramatic video of a tractor-trailer toppling onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol car shows just how windy it can get on the high plains.

The truck was driving on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming on Tuesday when it blew over onto the parked patrol car. No one was inside the patrol car, and Patrol Lt. David Wagener says the truck’s driver and a passenger were not hurt.

Gusts up to 90 mph were recorded around the time of the crash.

Wagener says troopers at the scene were away from the crash zone, helping other motorists.

Deer runs amok inside supermarket

MANCHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Pandemonium broke out at a southern Pennsylvania supermarket when a rogue deer smashed through its glass entrance and briefly ran amok.

The doe burst into a Giant grocery store in the borough of Manchester on Monday, The York Daily Record reported (http://bit.ly/2lsjYCT ).

Once surprised shoppers figured out what the noise was, they worked together to wrangle the animal and force it outside.

Robert Beck III, of Conewago Township, was in the store at the time with his wife.

He said he heard a loud bang then people screaming “Deer!” He caught a glimpse of the animal as it scampered toward the bakery section.

“When I seen it, it was game on,” he said.

An avid hunter, Beck grabbed the deer around its neck and forced it outside with help from two other men.

The animal was in the store for about 50 seconds.

“That’s like a rodeo record,” Beck said, adding, “I think she was scared from all those people.”

Police normally advise people not to try to capture wild animals.