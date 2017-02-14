Substitute teacher shortage vexes Kingman Unified School District

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District will consider new decisions regarding substitute teacher shortages, security contracts and budgets at tonight’s governing board meeting.

The board will consider a proposal for to hire an outside substitute teacher contracting firm.

The district faces a teacher shortage and is looking for ways to fill the cracks with substitutes. KUSD has a staff member responsible for regularly calling about 80 part-time applicants.

“A problem we have is less than 50 percent are available on any given day,” Jacks said.

Jacks added that the substitute teacher shortage and staff member’s frantic calling takes time away from other tasks that could be better served.

“It’s a difficult situation,” said Superintendent Roger Jacks. “Other districts have had success with a contracting company, so we’ll see if it can work for us.”

Jacks and crew will look into renewing a yearly contract with Guard Force International, Inc. Guard Force has provided security for two KUSD high schools and middle schools with a five-person workforce between them.

The annual guard contract is $102,000.

They’ll peek at monthly budget revisions for fiscal year 2017.

The new minimum wage hike is one blip of many on the board’s budget radar. New budget talks on minimum wage increases and other financial chess pieces will begin after a budget workshop in early March.

The meeting is open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave., (next to Manzanita Elementary School).