City Councilman Mark Abram steps down

KINGMAN – Kingman City Councilman Mark Abram will step down in the middle of his four-year term effective Feb. 24.

City Clerk Sydney Muhle in an email said Abram is relocating and the resignation is due to his career. He is the general manager of Frontier Communications.

“My wife and I have enjoyed the time we spent here and love this community,” Abram said in a statement the city released. “We have developed a fondness for the breathtaking mountain views, great year-round climate and, of course, the friends we have developed along the way.”

Abram was a top vote-getter when he was elected in 2014. He has two years left in his term and the vacancy must be filled.

Muhle said the city council on Tuesday will formally accept Abram’s resignation and determine the process to find his replacement. Under Arizona law, the council must fill the vacancy by appointment.

In the past, the city has requested applicants to submit letters of interest and resumes. Once such letters are received, the city council meets in closed session to winnow down the list to three finalists, who are then asked to interview for the position in an open public meeting.

Whomever is appointed would have to campaign for a full term in 2018, should he or she so choose.

Recently, it hasn’t been entirely uncommon for midterm vacancies to occur on the city council. Former Vice Mayor Mark Wimpee stepped down in October, 2015, after his general contracting business was the subject of complaints. Former Mayor John Salem stepped down midterm in 2013 to care for his ailing parents.