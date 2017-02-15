City will conduct planned burn near Hilltop plant

KINGMAN – A prescribed burn is set to spew smoke north of Kingman sometime this week.

The city of Kingman Wastewater Department is planning to burn overgrown brush Thursday near the Hilltop Wastewater Plant located north of town near Route 66. The weather will determine if the burn actually happens.

Wastewater Plant Operator Jake Harms said it’s a normal controlled burn of the wetlands to clear overgrown reeds and will run approximately 8 a.m. to about noon.



“We do it to allow room for more growth to sprout,” he said. “The wetlands are where the effluent goes to evaporate.”

Harms said the burn might look like a full-blown brush fire and that smoke will be visible from Kingman. He asked that residents steer clear of the area to avoid hampering the operation or clogging traffic, including motorists on Route 66 who might want to stop and take pictures.



If weather conditions do not cooperate, another burn attempt will be made next week. Harms said local fire agencies including the Kingman Fire Department are aware of the burn and will be notified when it starts.