Horoscope: February 15, 2017

Birthdays: Amber Riley, 31; Matt Groening, 63; Melissa Manchester, 66; Jane Seymour, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Test what you have discovered through conversations and past experiences. Your ability to expand an idea and to get things up and running will help you drum up interest and support.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Interacting with financial or medical institutions, government agencies or the courts will be difficult but doable if you have your documents in order and a good plan of action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put some muscle as well as thought into whatever you take on today. Foresight and progressive action will show that you mean business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn as you go and refuse to let anyone step in and take over or lead you in the wrong direction. Moderation will be your ticket to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal changes will improve your position. An investment will pay off, altering the way you live. Sharing your thoughts with someone special will help you raise your standard of living.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking part is one thing, but spending more than you can afford is another. Don’t go into debt to keep up with your peers or to give someone something in order to win favors.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have too many options. Size up your situation and eliminate anything that isn’t in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Show consideration and be attentive toward the people you deal with daily. It’s important not to let anyone take advantage of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Shoot for the stars. It’s how you strategize and maneuver your way through the ups and downs that will secure a place in the spotlight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Minor accidents or injury can be expected if you take unnecessary risks. Think before you make a move that you feel the least bit uncertain about making.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Step up and make every thought and motion count. You are right on target, so don’t back down when there is so much you can do to make your life better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show courtesy and goodwill, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Show strength and courage to follow the path that will lead to success on your own terms.