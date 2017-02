Mohave County Democrats met for their Valentine’s Day Award Dinner, a night of celebration and recognition Sunday at Ramada Canyon 66 in Kingman. Marty Luna-Wolfe, chair, recognized three individuals for their service to the organization: Deni Cochran for” Volunteer of the Year,” and Rosemary and Dave Tunnell for “Life Time Achievement.” The audience, which traveled from across the county, enthusiastically joined in the acknowledgment of their efforts.