Obituary: Shauna Campbell

Shauna Dee Campbell, 59 years young, of Kingman, Arizona, went to be with the Lord, peaceably, with her parents and cousin, Tom Spear, by her side, on Jan. 1, 2017 at 2:38 p.m.

She was under hospice and her parents’ care, at home, after suffering four months with cancer.

Shauna was born Nov. 18, 1957 in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Virgil Robert (Bob) Campbell and Alda Rosine (Aldee) Haack Campbell. She was the younger of their two daughters.

Her first five years were in Wheaton, Illinois. In 1962, the family moved to Danville, California and she completed all 12 years of schooling there, graduating from Monte Vista High School June 13, 1975.

The family moved to Nevada County, California and she continued her higher education at various schools in the Sacramento area. She also lived and worked in Grass Valley, California, Reno, Nevada, Winnemucca, Nevada, Allenspark, Colorado, and in Kingman since 2006.

Work life included managing a fabric and sewing store, bank teller and branch manager, billing coordinator and service adviser for two Caterpillar companies, founder and owner of “I Can Ride,” a therapeutic horseback riding program, horse program director at a (PCUSA) church camp, part time tax pro and special ed. para-educator for Kingman Unified School District, where she had been employed since August of 2011.

Shauna’s joy in life was a lifetime of working with horses, therapeutic riding for special needs children and adults, as well as working with special needs young people in the public school.

Her heart was also in mission work having gone to Bangladesh with the Widows Friend working with orphan children, from which a mission trust fund in her name has been established by Kingman Presbyterian Church (EPC).

Other happiness included camping and driving the family’s (horseless carriage) the 1913 Model T Ford, especially on many Route 66 Fun Runs.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Louise; grandparents, Gus and Anna Haack and Bob and Mary Louise Campbell’ and all of her beloved aunts and uncles from both sides of the family.

She is survived by her parents and 25 cousins: Bonnie Vaske (Bill), Becky Peters (Chuck), Tom Spear, Mary Luine (Jerome), Lila Harman (Jim), Joe Spear, Cathy Henze (Davey), Rose Croghan (Jeff), Pat Spear (Calle), Matthew Spear (Joan), June Radke (Ken), Dan Hantelman, Jim Hantelman and Michael Campbell, Bryan Campbell, Karen Battaglin and Jackie Campbell, Philip (Pat) Gorman, David Geyer, Michael McSweeney (Joy), Jan Sanez (Fred), Carol (Haack) Heerdt, Stan Faulwetter (Lori), Lu Ditsworth (Ron), Karen Willrett (Dean), and many second cousins.

The Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 2017 at Kingman Presbyterian Church, located at 2425 Detroit Ave., Kingman, Ariz., 86401.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joan and Diana Hospice Home, Kingman, Arizona, or to Kingman Presbyterian Church for the “Shauna Campbell Missionary fund.”