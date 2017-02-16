Guest Column: Speaking my piece

Across this country, media glorifies mob mentality – professional protestors destroying property, jumping on bandwagons, marching with whiny bullies, hoping to accomplish what?

Get over it. Hillary Clinton should be in prison for treason during her position as secretary of state.

My President Trump is doing what he said on the campaign trail.

Also, pampered actors who are not living in our real world of want, should not spout their political beliefs at any entertainment and awards venue, and so waste my time. There’s a time and place for free speech. Give them all a participation ribbon and move on, people. We need to get back out of debt.

My grandparents came in legally through Ellis Island and worked their buns off. My legacy.

We cannot afford to continue to support the world nor their pursuit of happiness and have our’s endangered.

So say your piece, peacefully.