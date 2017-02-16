Guest Column: Up tick in traffic fatalities not suprising

A few weeks ago, the Daily Miner had a story on the front page about traffic fatalities. It was very interesting. It mentioned that traffic fatalities are on the rise.

That doesn’t surprise me at all. Look how people drive. Speed limits don’t mean anything. Stop signs don’t, either.

When the weather is bad people don’t slow down. People are too busy texting instead of paying attention to their driving. I wish Arizona would pass a law against texting while driving. (The city of Kingman has such a ban).

I live in Golden Valley. I go on Highway 68 a lot. There are a lot of memorials along that highway all the way to Bullhead City.

Highway 68 is a straight road until you get to Union Pass. The biggest cause of accidents on 68 is (running) stop signs and speeding. I see it all the time. People don’t stop at stop signs.

Another highway that has accidents is Highway 93 going toward Vegas. I was talking to a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy the other day. He was telling me that he was driving up 93 going 65 mph, which is the posted speed limit. Someone turned him in for holding up traffic.

If you drive the speed limit on Highway 93 you’ll almost get run over.

This same deputy also told me that Highway 163 is the most profitable for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Every time I go on Highway 163 out of Laughlin I see Nevada Highway patrolmen.

My dad told me dozens of years ago, when I got my driver’s license in 1956, It isn’t how fast you go, it is how much of a steady pace you keep. I have seen it many times that someone will fly by me, I will pull behind them at the next stoplight.

When you get a speeding ticket, there is a good chance that your insurance rates will go up. The insurance companies check all that stuff.

The life you save may be your own.