Horoscope: February 16, 2017

Birthdays: The Weeknd, 27; Elizabeth Olsen, 28; Ice-T, 59; LeVar Burton, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Travel and reflection will help you discover the best way to move forward. Don’t sweat the little things when the big picture should be your focus. Seeing is believing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in what’s happening at home, within your family or within groups or organizations you have joined. It’s important to offer suggestions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work hard and play hard. Interacting with the people you want to collaborate with will help you gain ground personally and professionally. Don’t downplay love and romance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts with the people you feel close to and you will come up with workable solutions to any problems you face.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your emotions in check. A little mistake can set off a series of unwanted events.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your message crystal clear. Offer something special and innovative instead of something expensive and you will attract the kinds of people you can actually trust to work alongside you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll be tempted to spend on something you don’t need. Be wary of a fast-talking salesperson.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow through with your ideas and plans and bring about the changes that will make you feel comfortable. Not everyone will agree with the choices you make, but you have to do what’s best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can be the instigator behind change if you devote your time to a cause you believe in. Sharing your thoughts and making sure the underdog is taken care of will position you well for advancement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When it comes to work-related matters or your reputation, choose whatever path allows you to maintain your integrity. Being honest will help you avoid being indulgent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Grasp whatever situation you face before you leap in and take action. You will have a much greater impact if you assess and strategize before you move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put more thought into the best way to invest in yourself and your skills. You can get ahead if you are honest about what you are capable of doing.