Kingman Photo: Change of Watch

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, District 11, Southern Region, Division 9, Change of Watch Ceremony was recently held at the Fort Mohave Resort Golf Club.

In the photo are the newly installed 2017 Kingman Flotilla 09-08 officers.

The Kingman Flotilla is in the process of training and certifying a crew for their recently Coast Guard-certified pontoon boat. The goal is to have the boat and crew ready for the 2017 boating season on Lake Mohave and the Colorado River near Laughlin.

Since its creation by Congress in 1939, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has served as the civilian, non-military component of the Coast Guard and is dedicated to serving their community to ensure a safe and enjoyable time on the waters within an atmosphere of family and friendship.

Anyone 17 and older is welcome to join.

The Kingman Flotilla has a business meeting on the first Tuesday of each month. Guests are welcome. Our meeting room may be changing so call or email for location.

If you would like more information about the CG Aux or about becoming a member, contact Vice Commander Paul F. De Nubilo at 928-377-3653 or e-mail usmcm24@gmail.com.