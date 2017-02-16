Kingman Photo: Princess Beast Mode

RAY MEINS/HIGH DESERT 66 BMX

  • Originally Published: February 16, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • Maisie “Princess Beast Mode” Hopper is ready at the starting gate during an 8 Intermediate race Monday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Maisie, 5, finished third on the night and is the country’s No. 10 ranked rider in 5 Girls National Age Group.

    More like this story