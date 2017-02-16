Letter: No one read the ACA act before it passed

A little reminder about the ACA (Obamacare). No one, Democrats or Republicans were allowed to read ACA before it was passed. Pelosi famously said “You have to pass it then you’ll have time to read it” and the Democrats passed it without any Republican input. The Republicans have had new (and hopefully) better healthcare plans drawn up for years now but no one would listen so now it’s their turn. They say it will be repealed and replaced at the same time, be cheaper, have preexisting conditions and parents can keep their 26 year old “kids” on their plans.

Here’s a question, since when is a 26 year old a “kid”? They can vote at 18, drink at 21 and usually out of school at 17 or 18, even college by 22 so why are you and I paying for this 26 year old kid’s healthcare?

By 22 I had spent 4 years in the service, back from Vietnam and getting married. How long must today’s children be coddled? In collage, needing crayons and safe spaces? Time to grow up people.

S.R. Turnblom

Kingman