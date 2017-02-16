MCC teams with Utah’s Dixie State University

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has announced a partnership that will help students who start at MCC transfer to Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

For students pursuing a bachelor’s degree, the agreement will provide a smooth transfer of credits from MCC to Dixie State, while saving thousands of dollars in tuition.

According to MCC spokesman James Jarman, the announcement was made during the MCC Board of Governors meeting Friday.

“The loss of community college credits on a university transfer is one of the biggest obstacles for students,” Michelle Brehmeyer, MCC associate dean of enrollment management, explained to the board. “This agreement will remove that obstacle.”

Dixie State University will now accept Arizona General Education Curriculum credits from MCC.





“DSU agrees that students should not be required to repeat classes they’ve already completed,” Brehmeyer explained. “If MCC students complete AGEC, those credits will now transfer to DSU.”

The MCC Board of Governors praised the work of MCC and DSU to come together on this agreement to help students.

“We are very pleased with this articulation agreement,” said MCC Trustee Phyllis Smith. The agreement will help MCC students who live in Mohave County and attend MCC campuses pursue online classes through DSU.

The agreement is also a financial win for MCC students. DSU is in southern Utah, and out-of-state annual tuition is $13,206. However, DSU is letting MCC students, who are not residents of Utah, pay $6,930 for out-of-state tuition. DSU is 40 miles from MCC’s Colorado City campus.

“This is a great partnership, as with all our university partnerships,” said MCC President Michael Kearns. “We want to increase education levels and this is one more way we’re working toward accomplishing that goal for our students and our communities.”

MCC has four-year degree partnerships with 18 universities and colleges, which now include Dixie State University, Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

MCC’s partner universities offer seamless transfers of credits and other benefits for MCC students. They are premiere institutions offering a wide array of courses and programs.

Call 1-866-MOHAVECC or head to www.mohave.edu for more information.