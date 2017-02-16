MCSO: California man assaults clerk; gets sprayed

DOLAN SPRINGS – Alleged shoplifting and alcohol consumption led to pepper spray and jail for a California man Monday.



Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Kenzie Graham, 26, of Lancaster, California for resisting arrest, attempt to commit aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, felonies, and misdemeanor assault.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies responded to an assault report at a convenience store located in the 20600 block of U.S. Highway 93. They were told a man left the business traveling south on Highway 93 in a white vehicle with California license plates.

An employee told deputies she had confronted a man, later identified as Graham, who had allegedly put a pack of donuts into his pockets. Graham reportedly started cursing at the woman and threw the donuts. A male employee stepped over and told Graham not to speak to her that way and for him to leave. The employee, a 33-year-old man, said Graham punched him in the jaw before he got into a vehicle and drove away. The victim sustained a cut lip. Deputies quickly located the vehicle Graham was driving heading southbound on Highway 93. Deputies stopped him at milepost 57, instructed him to turn off the engine and exit the car. Graham allegedly refused.



Deputies saw the gear shift was in neutral as Graham revved the engine. Deputies continued giving commands and fired pepper spray when Graham reached down to put the vehicle in gear. He struggled with deputies while being removed from the vehicle. Deputies smelled an odor of alcohol on Graham during the struggle and he was taken into custody.



Deputies saw an abrasion on Graham’s left forehead. A medical crew responded and treated him. Deputies talked to a passenger who reportedly said Graham had a beer before driving. Graham was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where a blood sample was taken, that will be submitted to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab for further analysis.

Graham was later medically released after he was evaluated, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene and DUI charges are possible pending blood test results.