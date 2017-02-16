SAR rescues injured ATV rider

KINGMAN - Mohave County Search & Rescue volunteers rescued an injured Kingman man who crashed his ATV in the Hualapai Mountains on Tuesday.

Mike Page 70, was riding up a “very steep” incline when the ATV flipped over on him, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter.

Page might have broken a leg and hip and suffered head injuries, said Carter. He was wearing a helmet, she said.

Page’s friends called for help at about 12:30 p.m. and rescuers arrived on scene – at a Bureau of Land Management trail between DW Ranch and Hualapai Mountain roads – within the hour.

Carter said Page could not be moved by vehicle through the rough terrain due to his injuries. A Department of Public Safety helicopter crew based in Kingman responded and lifted Page and a rescuer in a maneuver known as a short haul. He was taken to the Pinion Pine Fire Station, where a Mercy Air helicopter crew transported him to Kingman Regional Medical Center.