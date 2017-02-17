Horoscope: February 17, 2017

Birthdays: Ed Sheeran, 26; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 36; Billie Joe Armstrong, 45; Denise Richards, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional issues will surface if you are dealing with outside influences or people who don’t see things the same way you do. Work to avoid interference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A creative approach to life, learning and self-awareness will help you make adjustments to the way you do business. You don’t have to agree with everything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be generous with others, and forge ahead with optimism. Set your sights high and pry open doors that can help you launch into something new and exciting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Education and searching for information that can help you revitalize your life, goals and current position are favored. Refuse to let what others are doing throw you off guard.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Partnership problems will surface if you let your emotions interfere with what needs to be done. A conversation will allow you to send a positive message.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When it comes to business and dealing with clients, peers or superiors, don’t let your emotions take over. It’s best to be frank.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships and getting together with people who make you think will help you come to terms with what you want to do next. Revisit a creative dream.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen carefully, but don’t get trapped in someone’s ploy to coerce you into a heated debate. It’s OK to live life your way if you let others have the same privilege.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s your hard work that will help you reach your goals. Don’t let anyone deter you from finishing what you start or tempt you to get involved in something that isn’t on your agenda.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have to stand up to anyone who tries to take advantage of you. Don’t get involved with people who want to take advantage of your skills.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t second-guess what you should be doing. Follow your heart. Added discipline will help you overcome any challenges you face.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A joint venture or new investment will give you a sense of accomplishment. Financial gains using innovative ideas will pay off. Don’t be afraid to adopt change.