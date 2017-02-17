Kingman Photo: Prescription for a Successful Life

Mohave County Department of Public Health held a banner contest for the Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Program to display in schools and at public events throughout Mohave County. The winner for the banner, which is displayed in the photo, is Kaylene and Makenzie from Mohave Valley Junior High (not pictured). The following students’ art work was chosen for posters that will also be displayed in schools and public places throughout Mohave County. The students pictured, from the left, Anastasia Griffith, Lexi Murez, Kyle Sena, and Rebecca Conrads-Gonzales all from KAOL Middle school. Also not pictured is Eric Moore. Thank you all for your hard work and participation.