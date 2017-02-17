Letter: Thanks, but with concern

Dear Daily Miner:

Thank you for publishing in your paper our blood drive on Jan. 28. We had 52 verified blood donations, a record number for St. John’s (United Methodist Church).

We have regular people who keep coming back each time we have a drive because we give them coupons for fast food restaurants to remember us each time.

We appreciate their loyalty and your support in your paper for our blood drives each time.

Something that concerns us is your negative comments and negative cartoons in the newspaper.

President Trump is the POTUS now – former President Obama never received so much criticism during his tenure.

Get over it. President Trump is the POTUS and deserves the respect of the press.

Sincerely yours,

Larraine Tucker

Coordinator

St. John’s Blood Drive