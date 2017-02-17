Seniors can get tech help from KHS students

KINGMAN – Local high school kids will help an older generation bridge a technology gap this weekend.

Members of the Kingman High School’s Future Business Leaders of America club will be at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Saturday showing people over age 50 how to use personal devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

“It’s a nice generation gap thing,” said FBLA advisor and KHS business teacher Jean Meersman.



Attendees can learn about Facetime, Twitter and other social media platforms.

The library is at 3269 North Burbank St. For more information, contact Meersman at 928-692-2665 or go online to www.mohavecountylibrary.info.