50th Anniversary: Jim and Nancy Murphy

Jim and Nancy Murphy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, they were married at the Wee Kirk o’the Heather chapel in Las Vegas on February 11, 1967.

Jim and Nancy have lived in Kingman since 1964, where they raised 3 children, they have 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Jim drove truck for 34 years, then worked at Luseaux Laboratories for 12 years. Nancy worked for the State of Arizona for 28 years. They are both retired now and enjoying camping, motorcycle touring, and grand kids.