Horoscope: February 19, 2017

Birthdays: Benicio Del Toro, 50; Seal, 54; Jeff Daniels, 62; Smokey Robinson, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Set things up your way and go after your dreams. Make a commitment that will help to stabilize an important relationship, and work to bring about changes to the way you live.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in things that make you think and that encourage you to be a part of something you believe in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deception is apparent. Question your motives as well as those of someone who might be offering insincere overtures of support.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A business offer will interfere with your personal life. Try to avoid joint ventures and don’t get involved in something that is complicated or risky.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan a special day or trip for yourself and someone you love. Whether it’s a family day or just some time spent with a good friend or partner, positive vibes will result.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems at home will escalate if someone is too demanding. Don’t let emotional manipulation ruin a good relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships are highlighted. Whether dealing with a business or personal relationship, the conversations you have will encourage a long-lasting and prosperous union.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan a fun time with friends or family. Staying at home or making your place more comfortable will draw visitors to your door.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express the way you feel and what you want to see happen in your relationships with friends, family or your partner. Your adventurous, free-spirited approach to life will attract someone eager to befriend you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let go of the past. You will do far better if you can learn from the experience you have acquired. Be persistent and focused in order to reach your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for any opening that promises greater stability. A new venture will turn into a winning situation if you partner with someone who thinks the same way you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Know what you want before you take a step forward. Weigh the pros and cons, and act only when there is enough evidence to warrant action.