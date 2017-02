It’s father and son at the High Desert 66 BMX races Wednesday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. At left, Kelson McCool, Gold Cup plate No. 1, shows his father, Kelly McCool, District plate No. 38, how to get some air while the elder McCool shows his son how to take a turn. High Desert 66 BMX races every Monday and Wednesday nights with sign-ups at 6 p.m. and racing about an hour later. All levels are encouraged to come out. See Wednesday’s race results on page 3B.