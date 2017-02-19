Letter: Motorcycles meet potholes

I read your article on potholes and you mentioned that funding had been cut in 2008. Who or what idiot came up with that idea? I ride a motorcycle and the River Run is coming up the last week in April.

You hit that pothole just right and you’re going to lay that bike down. And if you are riding in a pack, somebody is going to get killed.

Now, can this city afford a wrongful death lawsuit? Even in a car you can knock out your front end alignment.

I look at your government as nothing but 21st -entury carpet baggers who lie, cheat, steal, and when they are not doing that, they are kissing babies and stealing their lollypops.

Eli Conrad

Kingman