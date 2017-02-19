Obituary: Martha “Helen” Hays

Martha “Helen” Hays age 77 of Kingman, Arizona.

Born in Morganfield, Kentucky January 26, 1939.

Passed peacefully at home in Valle Vista January 19, 2017.

Survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Edward Hays; three daughters, Cindy (Dan) Swift, Janene (Dave) Rollins, Debbie Rowinski; one son ,Jeff (Dana) Hays; and two brothers, Chuck Winters and Don (Bridgette) Winters; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by sister, Mary Eloise Johnson;

No services held at her request.

We thought of you with love today, but that was nothing new

We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name

Now all we have is memories, and your picture in a frame

Your memory is our keepsake, with which we’ll never part

God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart.