Obituary: Peggy Jane Johnson

Peggy Jane Johnson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma April 5, 1938 and passed away in Kingman on January 31, 2017. Her family came to Kingman in 1948 when her father went to work on Davis Dam. She attended Kingman schools excelling in sports and after high school she went on to play professional baseball with the Arizona Gold Diggers.

At 19, she enlisted in the US Army attaining the rank of sergeant. Peggy also was a member of the Army Baseball Team. She went all over the world playing ball as the teams’ pitcher. She liked to share with friends her memories of celebrating her 21st birthday in Paris, France.

She was the oldest daughter of Roy and Patricia Watterson; sister to Rosalie Westcott of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sue Milam of Kingman, Arizona; an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; and the mother of two children; Patricia Saulen of Mesa, Arizona and Joseph Connell of Kingman, Arizona; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, a brother Michael Watterson, two nephews, Tim and Troy Milam and her special niece Sarah Milam.



Her funeral services were held graveside with Military Honors, Monday, February 6, 2017 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.