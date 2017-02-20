City Council should focus on Rattlesnake Wash

Thank you, Shawn Byrne for the article on the proposed Kingman Crossing and Rattlesnake Wash projects. The Kingman Daily Miner has finally employed an editorial staff with some foresight. We have to have smart growth to survive. I have noticed many decisions made here are for today but not tomorrow.

Not only are retirees moving here, but many families as well as individuals seeking a better quality of life. I understand citizens born and raised here being resistant to change after seeing the urban blight in many cities across the state and nation.

Now is the time to promote smart growth led by our citizens, business, and elected local representatives. For what it’s worth, my sister and I are simple blue-collar people fortunate enough to benefit from the housing bubble in California, almost 13 year ago, before it burst.

We sought out Kingman as a possible place to start over and were won over by its beautiful mountains, lower cost of living, and hopefully less stressful lifestyle. I feel blessed to live here and feel I can make some constructive suggestions.

My memory is a little cloudy, but wasn’t it not so long ago a referendum regarding Kingman Crossing was turned down by the voters because of use of taxpayer dollars to benefit private developers? Please correct me if I’m wrong. However, an interchange at Rattlesnake Wash was written into the ADOT 5 year plan for development but was quietly set aside. I can’t tell you the motive behind Mayor Gates’ support for an interchange and retail development at Kingman Crossing but I urge her to reconsider. There is a reason for Rattlesnake Wash being written into the ADOT 5 year plan and I can only guess it has something to do with its geographical location. A direct highway to the Kingman Airport & Industrial Park area could be built diverting heavy truck traffic away from Kingman proper.

Second, a truck stop could be built and occupied possibly by the current truck stop and wash on Andy Devine Avenue, eliminating the heavy truck traffic from the area so local, small businesses, and tourism can flourish. On the opposite side of the new Rattlesnake Wash interchange, a beautiful indoor mall could be built providing yea- round shopping, dining, and entertainment protected from the climate with well-lit secure parking. A great place to meet friends. Room for future expansion could be simply accomplished by adding a second level. The reason I’m writing this letter is to impart to you how important it is to break the “live for today don’t worry about tomorrow” attitude and encourage smart retail planning and investment.

The city council realizes the airport and industrial park are vital to our economy, the airport management staff must be part of the solution not the problem. If lacking the will to succeed then step aside and let someone who is motivated assume the tasks.

Some help from our county officials and state legislators will most likely be needed. Bring everyone together and see what happens. As for the industrial park area, maybe our Kingman Chamber of Commerce will step up and put in the hard work necessary to recruit companies to lease or buy property. Livable climate year round, low taxes, access to air, rail, and highways. What a deal for a major employer.

On a closing note, I wish Mayor Gates and our Kingman City Council good luck and please work on issues inside the city to revitalize the interchange at Rattlesnake Wash. Go ahead and let them.