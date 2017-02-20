Mohave County GOP Earns 'Most Outstanding County' Award

Larry Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman, shows off the award given to Mohave County at the GOP State Convention in Phoenix at Monday’s monthly meeting. He proudly noted that Trump won 73.7 percent of the vote in Mohave County, the highest of any Arizona county. More than 70 percent of Mohave County registered voters turned out for the election, up from 61.6 percent in 2012. “And not only were we tops in the state, accounting for fully half of Trump’s 80,000-vote margin, but we were the third-reddest county in the nation,” Schiff said at the meeting.