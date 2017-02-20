Ragnar Relay Helps Harbor House

KINGMAN – A dozen runners representing Arizona Youth Partnership will cover 200 miles from Wickenburg to Fountain Hills on March 10-11 in the 7th annual Ragnar Del Sol relay. Ragnar Relay is part of a distance relay across the nation, and AYP’s “Raisin’ the Roof” team is among 350 teams that will run the desolate Arizona course.

The team is running to raise funds for the nonprofit AYP organization, which operates the Harbor House homeless youth center in Kingman.

Poverty continues to divide many families in Arizona, particularly in rural Mohave County, said Tammany McDaniel, director of community initiatives for AYP in Kingman.

AYP provides programs that deliver a “root-cause” approach to prevent teen pregnancy, lack of family economic self-sufficiency, substance abuse and academic failure, McDaniel said.

“Each of our projects and programs build self-esteem for individuals,” she said. “We already build futures for the youth in our homeless shelters by teaching them employment basics and taking them to job interviews.”

Arizona ranks 46th in the United States in a new gauge of child poverty and well-being, with 26 percent of its children living in poverty, according to a report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“With less federal dollars to address these problems in rural, low-income Arizona, we use creative ways to ensure that the youth in Arizona’s small towns receive this critical education,” AYP Executive Director Lori Malangone said in a statement.

The runners will start the relay at 6 a.m. March 10 and finish around 3 p.m. the next day. Team members are: Christine Barry; Victoria Barry; Gauri Gladish; Kami Hoffman; Katie James; Larry Lamy; Lori Malangone; Mike Miller; Daniel Stoltzfus; Grant Turnage; and Stephanie Turnage.

Runners are paying their own registration and travel costs, and 100 percent of public donations go to the Building Futures for Families initiative. They can be made through the web site at www.azyp.org, or by calling 520-744-9595.

The team has already raised more than $3,000 in donations, including corporate sponsorships from Arizona Lottery, Tucson Electric Power, wellington Consulting, Berwick Insurance Group and Marana Health Center.