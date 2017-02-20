Water Resources will hold two meetings in Kingman on Feb. 28

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will host meetings with the Arizona Department of Water Resources next week.

As part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Arizona Water Initiative’s Planning Area Stakeholder Process for the Northwest Basins Planning Area, the two public meetings are the fourth and fifth in a series to examine water resource demand and challenges for the Kingman area.

Both meetings are Feb. 28 at MCC’s Neal Campus – Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave. in Building 200, multipurpose room 240.

The first meeting is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include presentations and discussions about municipal, industrial and agricultural water demand updates for the NBPA.

It will also focus on updating the existing water demand sectors for NBPA.

The second meeting is from 4-6 p.m. and will feature presentations and discussion regarding ADWR’s response to stakeholder requests from past meetings. There will also be an opportunity for stakeholders to provide information about their water concerns to ADWR during group discussions and general comments.

Through the Planning Area Stakeholder Process, ADWR is working closely with rural areas and interested parties to define their water resource challenges and identify strategies that could be successful in assisting with meeting future water demands.

Information on the Governor’s Water Initiative can be found at www.azwater.gov.



For more information, contact John Riggins at jrriggins@azwater.gov or 602-771-4782.