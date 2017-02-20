Thanks, Gifts of Hope participants

Arizona’s Children Association would like to thank all who participated in the 2016 Gifts of Hope to support children in need this holiday season: Anderson Ford; both Denny’s restaurants, Desert Sky Fitness; and Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Community College Kingman Campus. We would also like to recognize all of our anonymous donors.
Everyone’s donation makes an impact in the lives of local children.
Arizona Children’s Association
More like this story
- Letter: thanks all of you who participated in the Gifts of Hope drive and the Holiday Celebration to support children in need this holiday season
- Letter: Thank you participants of the Gifts of Hope Drive
- Letter of thanks: Gifts offered hope over holidays
- Kingman Letter: Thanks from the Arizona's Children Association
- Reader Letter: Thanks from the Arizona's Children Association
SUBMIT FEEDBACK