Thanks, Gifts of Hope participants

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Arizona’s Children Association would like to thank all who participated in the 2016 Gifts of Hope to support children in need this holiday season: Anderson Ford; both Denny’s restaurants, Desert Sky Fitness; and Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Community College Kingman Campus. We would also like to recognize all of our anonymous donors.

    Everyone’s donation makes an impact in the lives of local children.

    Arizona Children’s Association

