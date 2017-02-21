Bullhead City Police seek information on Monday killing

BULLHEAD CITY - The Bullhead City Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding the murder of a bicyclist Monday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Riviera Boulevard at about 5 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing four people – three males and one female – in an older model, possibly 1992 - 1998, dark colored or black, 2-door Honda Civic headed westbound on Riviera Boulevard get into an altercation with a man riding a bicycle. Witnesses said several shots were fired. The man who was riding the bicycle died at the scene and has not been identified. The suspects are still on the loose.



Police are still on scene investigating and canvasing the neighborhood. If anyone has any information, please contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.